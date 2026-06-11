Knicks near NBA title

THE New York Knicks authored the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and moved within one win of their first championship in more than five decades after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106, in Game 4 on Wednesday night (Thursday, June 11, 2026, PH time) at Madison Square Garden.

According to an Associated Press report, OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson’s missed three-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining as the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“That has to be the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

Anunoby finished with 33 points, while Brunson scored 36 as New York recovered from a 57-30 halftime hole and an 81-52 deficit midway through the third quarter.

The comeback surpassed the previous largest rally in an NBA Finals game since detailed play-by-play records began in 1997. The former mark was 24 points, set by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

“We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot,” Anunoby said. “We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind. Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated.”

The Knicks outscored the Spurs 58-30 in the second half after San Antonio appeared headed for a series-tying victory.

The Spurs dominated the opening half behind Victor Wembanyama and a hot-shooting attack that connected on 11 of its first 16 three-point attempts. San Antonio built a 41-22 lead after the first quarter and stretched the margin to as many as 29 points in the third.

However, the visitors went cold after halftime, making just three of their final 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

“We got on our heels — we missed some shots,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “It’s disappointing, to say the least.”

New York’s comeback began in the third quarter when it held San Antonio to only 14 points and cut the deficit to 90-75 entering the fourth.

The Knicks eventually grabbed the lead late, although the Spurs briefly moved back in front after Stephon Castle converted two free throws with 30 seconds remaining.

That set up the dramatic finish. Brunson’s potential game-winning three-pointer bounced off the front rim before Anunoby soared for the decisive tip-in.

“Right hand from God,” Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said.

Wembanyama led San Antonio with 24 points and 13 rebounds but struggled with his shooting, finishing 9-of-25 from the field. He also missed two crucial free throws with 1:47 left and the Spurs nursing a 104-103 lead.

Dylan Harper added 21 points for San Antonio, while De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell scored 18 each.

The Knicks, seeking their first NBA title since 1973 and playing in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, can clinch the championship in Game 5 on Saturday (Sunday in the Philippines) in San Antonio.

Only one team in NBA Finals history — the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers — has recovered from a 3-1 series deficit.

“I think it began before (the fourth quarter),” Wembanyama said of the collapse. “I can’t really explain it right now. We clearly weren’t the most hungry in the second half.” / LBG