Knicks out to totally breaks Spurs in games 3

THE New York Knicks have everything going in their favor when they go back home for Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on Monday (Tuesday, June 9, 2026 PH time) at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Knicks aim for a commanding 3-0 lead following an impressive back-to-back road wins against the Spurs that saw them extend their single postseason consecutive wins to

13 games.

The 13 consecutive wins in the postseason are the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history, next to the Golden State Warriors’ 15 straight wins.

The two wins in San Antonio also made the Knicks the third team to win the first two games of a finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls, and Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Both the Bulls and the Rockets won the championships.

The dynamic duo of guard Jalen Brunson and big man Karl-Anthony Towns is ecstatic to bring the championship series back to New York for the first time in 27 years.

Despite the lead, complacency is the last thing that the Knicks have in mind.

“Every single day, we try to chip away, trying to be the best team we can be,” said Brunson in an article posted on NBA website, “ Even with what the series is now, next game, mindset has to be 0-0 again. It’s just how it has to be. You can’t be comfortable, you can’t be satisfied with anything. You’ve just got to continue to push forward.”

Towns, for his part, explained that even the team still needs some adjustment when they get back home.

“In New York, we’ll get back to work, we’ll get back to the gym and try to correct the mistakes we made tonight,” said Towns after a win in Game 2.

Adding to the spotlight in the NBA Finals is the presence of President of the United States of America Donald Trump who earlier announced that he will be watching the NBA Finals in person.

With Trump’s visit to Madison Square Garden, additional security checks will be imposed.

Trump is reported to have been a longtime Knicks fan even before entering politics. / RSC