Knicks overcome Spurs to win crown

THE New York Knicks rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, PH time) to win the NBA Cup, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

The Knicks can now hang a banner next to the 1973 NBA championship banner in Madison Square Garden, the last time the franchise won the title.

With a roster featuring NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges — who all won college championships at Villanova — the team has high hopes of representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

OG Anunoby scored 28 points for the Knicks, while Brunson added 25. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds despite a calf injury that saw him exit for the locker room twice during the game.

Dylan Harper led San Antonio with 21 points, while Victor Wembanyama scored 18 and De’Aaron Fox chipped in 16.

New York controlled the paint, outrebounding the Spurs 59-42. Mitchell Robinson grabbed 15 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, helping the Knicks gain a 56-44 advantage in points in the lane.

The Spurs led for much of the night before the Knicks seized control with a 13-1 run late in the third quarter to take a 100-95 lead. The Knicks never trailed again.

The AP reported that the victory came with a financial bonus. Each Knicks player with a standard contract received an extra $318,560 for the win, bringing the total to $530,933 for reaching the final.

The game does not count in the regular-season standings, so both teams remain 18-7 and atop their respective divisions.

Historically, making the final bodes well for both teams. The previous four NBA Cup finalists — the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks — all made the playoffs. Indiana advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2024 and Oklahoma City won the NBA championship last season. / LBG