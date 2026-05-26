Knicks sweep Cavs

KARL-ANTHONY Towns posted 19 points and 14 rebounds as the New York Knicks routed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 130-93, on Monday night (Tuesday, May 26, 2026, PH time) to complete a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, OG Anunoby added 17 points, while Landry Shamet scored 16 off the bench. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson chipped in 15 points apiece for the Knicks, who extended their postseason winning streak to 11 games.

New York has dominated throughout the playoffs, with all but one of its victories coming by double digits and an average winning margin of 23.7 points.

“I feel like the word ‘hope’ has been gone from the New York Knicks name for a long time and for me to be part of this team that revives hope is something special,” Towns said in the AP report.

The Knicks took control after a slow start and never looked back. After trailing 17-14 midway through the opening quarter, New York unleashed a decisive 20-0 run that broke the game wide open.

Coach Mike Brown praised his team’s pace and effort after the Knicks dominated second-chance and transition opportunities. New York outscored Cleveland 32-5 in second-chance points and 33-9 in fast-break points.

“Our guys played great. We wanted to push the pace,” Brown said.

The Knicks led by as many as 29 points in the first half and entered halftime ahead, 68-49. Their advantage ballooned to 45 points in the fourth quarter before the starters exited to chants of “Knicks in four!” from the large contingent of New York fans inside the arena.

Knicks legends Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Patrick Ewing presented the Bob Cousy Trophy to the team on the court.

Brunson was later named the series MVP after averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 assists.

Donovan Mitchell paced Cleveland with 31 points, but the Cavaliers were swept in a postseason series for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals against Golden State.

“They’re playing better basketball. You got to give them credit,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said.

The Knicks will now await the winner of the Western Conference finals between the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, which is tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday (Wednesday in PH).

The AP also reported that this marks New York’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and only its third since winning the franchise’s last championship in 1973.

James Harden, who finished with 12 points on 2-of-8 shooting, lamented Cleveland’s missed opportunities throughout the series, noting that the Cavaliers failed to capitalize on open shots and let a 22-point lead slip away in their overtime loss in Game 1.

“Yes, it was 4-0, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Harden said. “Genuinely, I think we are the better team, but series-wise we didn’t show it.” / LBG