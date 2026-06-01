Knicks vs. Spurs again after 26 years

TWENTY-SIX years ago, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals for the first time, featuring generational big men on their rosters.

In a new era, and different players, the two teams meet again for all the marbles in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, which kicks off on Wednesday (Thursday, June 4, 2026, PH time) at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

San Antonio prevailed in the 1999 Finals in just five games, all thanks to centers Tim Duncan and David Robinson, totally outplaying the Knicks, who were missing legendary big man Patrick Ewing due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Back on the NBA Finals stage for the first time since 2014, the San Antonio Spurs are once again riding the shoulders of a generational big man, with newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year and West Finals MVP Victor Wembanyama spearheading their championship charge.

While the Spurs are in a 12-year title drought, it’s a much longer wait for the Knicks as the franchise hasn’t won a championship for 53 years, when players like Willis Reed, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Earl Monroe, and Phil Jackson won it all in 1973.

Providing the firepower alongside Wembanyama for the Spurs are dynamic guards De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle. They clash with a star-studded Knicks core led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. / RSC