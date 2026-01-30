Knueppel leads Hornets past Mavericks

KON Knueppel sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining to cap a career-high 34-point night as the Charlotte Hornets edged the Dallas Mavericks, 123–121, on Thursday (Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, PH time), spoiling Cooper Flagg’s record-setting performance, the Associated Press reported.

Flagg, a former Duke teammate of Knueppel, erupted for 49 points to set an NBA record for points in a game by a teenager. The 19-year-old surpassed the previous mark of 45 set by Cliff Robinson for New Jersey against Detroit on March 9, 1980.

Flagg also posted career highs with 20 made field goals on 29 attempts and pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss.

With the score tied and seven seconds left, Knueppel intercepted an errant pass by Flagg near midcourt, drove to the basket and drew a foul from Flagg as the ball became wedged between the rim and backboard. Flagg’s desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the back rim, ending Dallas’ comeback bid.

Knueppel drilled eight three-pointers, setting a rookie record for the Hornets, who extended their winning streak to five games — their longest since February 2023.

Brandon Miller added 23 points for Charlotte, his ninth consecutive game with at least 20, while LaMelo Ball chipped in 22 points, including six three-pointers.

Klay Thompson scored 16 points off the bench for Dallas, going four of 11 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks have now dropped three straight games — all at home — after a season-best four-game winning streak.

Charlotte completed a sweep of a road back-to-back, while Dallas was swept in a home back-to-back set.

The matchup marked the first NBA meeting between Knueppel and Flagg, who were Duke freshmen during the 2024–25 season.

During halftime, the Mavericks honored Mark Aguirre, their only previous No. 1 overall draft pick, by retiring his jersey. Aguirre became the fifth player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Washington Wizards defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 109–99, Philadelphia 76ers edged Sacramento Kings 113–111, Houston cruised past Atlanta 104–86, Miami topped Chicago 116–113, Phoenix Suns beat Detroit Pistons 114–96, Denver Nuggets held off Brooklyn Nets 107–103 and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 123–111. / LBG