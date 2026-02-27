Knueppel sets rookie 3-point record

KON Knueppel set an NBA rookie record for three-pointers in a season and scored 28 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 133-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night (Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Needing six three-pointers to surpass the previous rookie record of 206 set by Keegan Murray during the 2022-23 season, Knueppel went 8-for-12 from beyond the arc to raise his total to 209 — accomplishing the feat in just 59 games. The overall NBA single-season record is 402, held by Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

The record-breaking shot came with 9:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Knueppel used a ball fake to get Quintin Jackson off his feet, dribbled to his left and launched a three-pointer that bounced around the rim before dropping in.

The No. 4 overall pick out of Duke has helped Charlotte win 12 of its last 15 games, including nine straight road victories.

Brandon Miller topscored for the Hornets with 33 points. Andrew Nembhard paced Indiana with 20 points, while Micah Potter contributed 19.

The Pacers have now allowed at least 130 points in three consecutive games — only the third time that has happened in franchise history.

Indiana struggled in the second quarter, shooting just 3-for-18 as Charlotte built a commanding 67-46 halftime lead. Miller caught fire in the third quarter, draining four straight three-pointers as the Hornets stretched their advantage to 107-82 entering

the fourth.

Suns 113, Lakers 110

In Phoenix, Royce O’Neale nailed a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left as the Suns edged the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110.

Grayson Allen scored 28 points for the short-handed Suns, who overcame a late collapse after giving up a 12-point lead. On the final possession, Allen drove into the lane and passed to Collin Gillespie in the corner, who quickly swung the ball to an open O’Neale for the game-winner.

Austin Reaves had a chance to win it for Los Angeles but missed an open corner trey at the buzzer. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 41 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final 6:28, tying the game at 108 on Reaves’ three-pointer with one minute remaining. O’Neale answered with a layup to give Phoenix a 110-108 lead, but LeBron James tied it again at 110 with a tip-in with 22.7 seconds to go before O’Neale’s decisive shot.

Rockets 113, Magic 108

In Orlando, Kevin Durant erupted for a season-high 40 points — 26 in the second half — as the Houston Rockets stormed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Magic 113-108.

Reed Sheppard added 20 points off the bench, hitting five three-pointers in the second half, while Alperen Sengun had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Desmond Bane led Orlando with 30 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Orlando led 76-57 midway through the third quarter after Banchero converted a steal into a dunk. But Houston responded with a stunning 21-0 run in just over three minutes. Sheppard scored 11 points during the surge, including three three-pointers, to give the Rockets a one-point lead.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 124-117, Atlanta Hawks beat Washington Wizards 126-96, San Antonio won 126-110 at Brooklyn, Sacramento topped Dallas 130-121, Portland beat Chicago 121-112, New Orleans defeated Utah 129-118 and Minnesota edged the Los Angeles Clippers 94-88.

