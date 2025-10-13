Kremlin says Russia ready for settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russia remains ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but European countries and the government in Kyiv have shown reluctance to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

“Russia has continued to state that we are ready for a peaceful settlement. And we also hear that Trump, after all, has been consistently talking about the need to sit down at the negotiating table. From this, we conclude that he still maintains his political will,” Peskov told the Russia-1 TV channel.

However, Peskov said the Europeans and Kyiv are showing no willingness to move in that direction.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov also said Sunday that Europe’s “belligerent stance” toward Russia is difficult to overcome, even with U.S. efforts.

Ushakov said the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska serves as a “guiding star” for both countries in pursuing a settlement in Ukraine and forming the foundation for a possible resolution. / XINHUA