Kyrgyzstan sends 57-strong squad in 11th Asia-Oceania

THE nation of Kyrgyzstan will be fielding the biggest delegation with 57 delegates in the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission under the NST-IAC, which fires off on June 23, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium within the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Pilipinas Sambo Federation President Paolo Tancontian said that the huge presence of the Kyrgyzstanis in the five-day meet underscores the importance of the international sambo showcase to Asia

and Oceania.

“We are expecting about 600 athletes from 29 countries from all over Asia and Oceania to come over and compete in the tournament we are hosting that arguably is second only to our world championships,” he added.

/ RSC