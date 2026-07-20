La Roja reclaims crown

SPAIN captured its second Fifa World Cup title after defeating 10-man Argentina, 1-0, in extra time, the Xinhua news agency reported Monday, July 20, 2026.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, finishing off a swift attacking move with a powerful strike into the roof of the net after replacing Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute.

Argentina played all of extra time with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offense following a challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

The victory gave Spain its first World Cup crown since 2010 and second overall, while denying Argentina a chance to become the first nation to successfully defend the title since Brazil in 1962.

Playing in what is expected to be his final World Cup, Lionel Messi was largely contained by Spain’s disciplined defense and managed only a handful of threatening moments late in the match.

Xinhua reported that Spain controlled possession from the outset and created the better chances. Lamine Yamal tested goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after being played through by Dani Olmo, while Oyarzabal was also denied by the Argentine shot-stopper.

Argentina struggled to establish its attack as Messi and Julian Alvarez found little space against Spain’s organized back line. Marc Cucurella nearly broke the deadlock before halftime with a long-range effort that drifted just wide.

Spain continued to dictate the tempo after the break. Alex Baena forced another save from Martinez following a midfield turnover, while Olmo and Torres were also denied as the Aston Villa goalkeeper kept Argentina in the contest.

As the match wore on, Spain maintained the pressure, with Pedri, Yamal and Cubarsi all threatening before Martinez produced a series of key saves to force extra time.

Fernandez’s dismissal in stoppage time left Argentina a man down, and Spain eventually capitalized.

According to Xinhua, Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro’s cross at the back post, where Torres met the ball with a first-time finish that left Martinez with no chance.

Giuliano Simeone had Argentina’s best opportunity to equalize in extra time, but he fired over the bar from a corner as Spain held on to secure the championship.

Mbappe claims second

Golden Boot

France striker Kylian Mbappe also made World Cup history, becoming the first player to finish as the tournament’s top scorer on two occasions.

Xinhua reported that Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot with eight goals in 2022, finished this year’s tournament with 10 goals and four assists as France placed fourth. Messi ended his campaign with eight goals and four assists.

Spain captain Rodri was named the tournament’s Golden Ball winner as the World Cup’s best player, edging Messi, who remains the only player to have won the award more than once since it was introduced in 1978. / LBG