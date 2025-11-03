Lakers extend win streak to three

LUKA Doncic delivered another all-around masterpiece with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Austin Reaves added 26 notches as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 130-120 on Sunday night (Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, PH time) to extend their winning streak to three games.

The Lakers never trailed, racing to an 8-0 start and leading by as many as 18 points in the first half. Jamie Jaquez Jr. tried to keep Miami close with 31 points, while Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson scored 17 apiece, but the Heat couldn’t overcome Los Angeles’ early surge.

Jake LaRavia came off the bench to score 25 points and provide the energy the Lakers needed in the second half. His left-handed dunk early in the fourth quarter electrified the crowd, and moments later, he finished an alley-oop pass from Reaves to stretch the Lakers’ lead to 118-110 with under five minutes left.

Jaxson Hayes added a season-high 15 points, making all seven of his shots, including his first three-pointer in a

Laker uniform.

Despite missing key players, the Lakers continued to roll. LeBron James has yet to play this season due to a right-side sciatica issue, while DeAndre Ayton sat out with back spasms.

James, who is expected to return later this month, celebrated from the bench after watching his son, Bronny James, throw down an alley-oop dunk off a Reaves assist in the first quarter. Reaves finished with 11 assists to go with his 26 points, once again showing his chemistry with the young Lakers lineup.

Marcus Smart marked a personal milestone with his 1,000th career steal. Sitting courtside was Dodgers owner Mark Walter, who had a big week himself — celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series victory in Toronto and finalizing the purchase of a majority stake in the Lakers.

Cavaliers 117, Hawks 109

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell returned from a one-game absence and poured in a season-high 37 points, including eight three-pointers, to lift the Cavaliers past the Atlanta Hawks 117-109.

Mitchell scored 24 in the second half and reached his 200th game as a Cavalier, during which the team has gone 139-61 when he’s on the court.

Jalen Tyson added 18 points and a career-best five three-pointers, while Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter each scored 14 and 18, respectively. For Atlanta, Jalen Johnson led with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points and 12 boards.

The Hawks were again without star guard Trae Young, who is expected to miss at least a month with a sprained right medial collateral ligament suffered last week in Brooklyn. Coach Quin Snyder said the team was relieved the injury wasn’t more severe.

Cleveland, also missing several players due to injuries, managed to stay in control throughout the fourth quarter. Mobley’s three-pointer with 1:24 left gave the Cavaliers some breathing room, and Tyson’s corner triple moments later sealed the victory.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the New Orleans Pelicans 137-106, Toronto Raptors topped Memphis Grizzlies 117-104, Charlotte Hornets overwhelmed Utah Jazz 126-103, Philadelphia 76ers dominated Brooklyn Nets 129-105, New York Knicks beat Chicago 128-116, and the Phoenix Suns outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 130-118. / FROM THE WIRES