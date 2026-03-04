Lakers finish on 24-7 run to beat Pelicans

LUKA Doncic finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and LeBron James added 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-101 on Tuesday night (Wednesday, March 4, 2026 PH time) for their third straight victory, according to an Associated Press report.

Deandre Ayton contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who erased a fourth-quarter deficit and overcame 21 turnovers.

Los Angeles closed the game with a decisive 24-7 run, including 14 unanswered points down the stretch. Doncic led the late surge along with Austin Reaves, who rebounded from a cold start — missing his first eight shots — to finish with 15 points.

Zion Williamson scored 24 points in his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury for the Pelicans, who lost for just the second time in six games during their six-game West Coast trip. Trey Murphy III had 21 points, while Saddiq Bey added 18.

New Orleans led by eight with just over seven minutes remaining, but the Lakers tightened their defense and held the Pelicans scoreless for more than four minutes.

Reaves hit a three-pointer with 5:04 left to give Los Angeles a 96-94 lead. Marcus Smart and Doncic then drained clutch three-pointers in the final two minutes to secure the win. Smart finished with 10 points, seven assists, four steals, and three blocked shots.

James also had seven rebounds and seven assists, shooting eight of 12 from the field to move within two field goals of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career record of 15,837.

Doncic picked up his 14th technical foul of the season in the second quarter. He avoided a second technical after clapping at a referee in protest of a no-call late in the game. He will face a suspension if he reaches 16 technical fouls.

Cavaliers 113, Pistons 109

In another game, Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points and James Harden added 18 as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-109, avenging a recent loss despite playing without injured star Donovan Mitchell.

Evan Mobley also scored 18 points, and Dennis Schroder added 15 for Cleveland.

Jalen Duren had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit, while Tobias Harris scored 19 — all in the second half. Cade Cunningham recorded 14 assists but managed just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting as the Pistons’ six-game road winning streak ended.

Wolves 117, Grizzlies 110

Anthony Edwards racked up 41 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 117-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Julius Randle added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 14 off the bench. Edwards scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including three three-pointers, marking his ninth 40-point performance of the season.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 117-90, Orlando Magic beat Washington Wizards 126-109, New York topped Toronto 111-95, Miami Heat routed Brooklyn Nets 124-98, San Antonio won 131-91 at Philadelphia, Oklahoma City edged Chicago 116-108, and Phoenix downed Sacramento 114-103. / LBG