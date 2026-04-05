Lakers lose Reaves for remainder of regular season

THE Los Angeles Lakers final push in the regular season and preparation for the playoffs just took a massive hit after star guard Austin Reaves is officially sidelined for the rest of the regular season.

Reaves, who averages 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 51 games this season, is diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, according to an ESPN report.

While Reaves is projected to be out for four to six weeks, he wasn’t the only casualty. Luka Doncic also exited the contest last Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left hamstring injury and is expected to miss the Lakers’ final five regular-season games. / RSC