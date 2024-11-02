Lakers post first triumph on the road

TORONTO — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 38 points and had 12 rebounds, LeBron James had 27 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night (Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, PH time).

Austin Reaves scored 20 points and D’Angelo Russell had 19 as the Lakers built a lead that the Raptors were unable to overcome.

Los Angeles led by as many as 26 in its fourth consecutive win over Toronto before the Raptors battled back in the second half.

RJ Barrett had a season-high 33 points and a career-high 12 assists, but Toronto lost its fourth straight. Gradey Dick scored a career-high 31 points and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

After scoring his first career basket in Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland, Lakers rookie Bronny James checked in for the final 7.6 seconds.

Following back-to-back losses at Phoenix and Cleveland, Los Angeles won on the road for the first time this season.

Rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter made his season debut and completed a three-point play early in the second quarter for his first career points. He shot 1 for 8 and finished with five points in 20 minutes. Toronto’s first-round pick missed training camp and the start of the season with a sprained right shoulder.

Toronto cut the deficit to 104-98 in the fourth quarter, but Max Christie made two free throws and Rui Hachimura connected on consecutive corner 3s to restore the Lakers’ double-digit edge.

Los Angeles tripled Toronto’s free throw attempts, shooting 36 for 41, while the Raptors finished 11 for 13.

Cavaliers 120, Magic 109

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 6-0 with a 120-109 victory over the Orlando Magic, who played their first game without injured All-Star Paolo Banchero.

The Cavs are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference. The last time Cleveland started 6-0 was in 2016 with LeBron James. The club’s best start was 8-0 in 1976.

The early meeting between Orlando and Cleveland was a rematch of last season’s tense opening-round playoff series won by the Cavs in seven games.

Banchero is expected to miss at least a month — and maybe longer — with a torn right oblique. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft was on an early tear, averaging 29 points with 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists before getting hurt Wednesday.

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 28 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists. Franz Wagner had 17 points.

Cleveland rookie Luke Travers made his NBA debut. The Australian scored four points in garbage time.

Life without Banchero won’t be easy, but it could lead to Suggs further developing his offensive game and others stepping up.

The Cavaliers have bought into first-year coach Kenny Atkinson’s offensive system by playing at a faster pace and shooting more 3-pointers.

The Magic hung around and were still within 10 late in the third quarter, when Cavs reserves Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, and Georges Niang all made 3-pointers in the final 2:17 to give Cleveland a 17-point lead going to the fourth.

Cleveland improved to 30-7 in Mitchell’s last 37 regular-season games since January.

Celtics 124, Hornets 109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 25 points, and the Boston Celtics pulled away late to beat Charlotte 124-109 in a heated game in which two Hornets players were ejected.

Derrick White had 17 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 14 for Boston.

LaMelo Ball had 31 points before fouling out to lead the Hornets, who continue to play without injured starters Brandon Miller and Mark Williams.

The game got chippy in the fourth quarter as Grant Williams was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 after he ran over Tatum near halfcourt. Moments later, Ball fouled Tatum on a 3-point attempt and was assessed a flagrant for a dangerous foul. Then in the closing seconds Miles Bridges was ejected.

The game featured new Hornets head coach Charles Lee facing the team he won an NBA championship with last season as an assistant coach.

The Hornets got a strong game out of rookie Tidjane Salaun, who had nine points on three 3s.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks routed the Detroit Pistons 128-98, Sacramento Kings won over Atlanta Hawks 123-115, Brooklyn Nets triumphed over Chicago Bulls 120-112, New Orleans Pelicans slipped past Indiana Pacers 125-118, and the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Denver Nuggets 119-116.