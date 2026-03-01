Lakers rout Warriors, snap skid

LUKA Doncic tallied 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, and LeBron James contributed 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-101 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Saturday night (Sunday, March 1, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Golden State struggled to find offensive rhythm as Stephen Curry missed his 10th consecutive game due to a right knee injury. The Warriors were further depleted as newly acquired center Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with an illness.

Gui Santos led the Warriors with 14 points, marking his fifth straight double-digit performance and his 12th in the last 13 games. The outing came on the heels of Santos signing a three-year contract extension earlier that day.

Gary Payton II added 12 points for Golden State, his seventh double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games.

James finished 7-of-13 from the field, including four three-pointers. Before the game, he shared a sweet moment on the court, shooting around with his 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri, following his warmup.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lakers and ended a three-game skid on the road. It was only their third win in their last eight games overall and their third in eight road matchups against Pacific Division opponents this season.

Austin Reaves scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Los Angeles, while Luke Kennard added 16 points and four three-pointers off the bench. Deandre Ayton contributed 10 rebounds in the win.

The Lakers took early control, hitting 12 of their first 21 shots — including five three-pointers — to build a 33-16 lead. In contrast, Golden State struggled from deep, starting 2-of-17 from beyond the arc and finishing the night 12-of-44.

In other NBA action, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 109-93, Miami Heat beat Houston Rockets 115-105, Toronto secured a 134-125 road win at Washington, and New Orleans won 115-105 at Utah./ LBG