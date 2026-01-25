Lakers stay undefeated vs. Mavs

LUKA Doncic scored 33 points and handed out 11 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 15-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 116–110, on Saturday night (Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

It was the star guard’s second visit to Dallas since his stunning trade to Los Angeles nearly a year ago and he improved to 4-0 against his former team. LeBron James added 17 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers closed the game with a decisive surge.

Rui Hachimura sparked the rally with a four-point play, followed by a three-pointer on the next possession that put the Lakers ahead for good.

His go-ahead triple for a 108–106 lead ignited an 11–2 run, which Doncic capped with a driving layup to stretch the margin to eight. The Slovenian star then turned toward the Dallas bench and signaled that the game was over.

Max Christie, who arrived in Dallas along with injured 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis as part of the trade for Doncic, scored 24 points for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall posted 21 points and 11 rebounds, but Dallas saw its season-best four-game winning streak snapped.

The Mavericks dominated the middle portion of the game, outscoring the Lakers 41–14 from the start of the third quarter into the early moments of the fourth.

Dallas turned a 13-point deficit into a 14-point lead, highlighted by Brandon Williams’ eight points during a 10–2 run to close the third quarter. Williams finished with 20 points after the period opened with a 20–4 Mavericks burst.

Dallas still led by 15 with less than seven minutes remaining before the Lakers’ comeback began, fueled by James after a slow start that had him with a minus-28 rating early in the fourth quarter.

Unlike his emotional return to Dallas last season, when he wept on the bench during a tribute video before introductions, Doncic showed little sentiment this time. The NBA scoring leader was nearly perfect at the line, making 14 of 15 free throws.

In other NBA games, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 119–115, New York edged Philadelphia 112–109, Cleveland won 119–105 at Orlando, Chicago Bulls stunned Boston Celtics 114–111 and Miami rolled past Utah 147–116.