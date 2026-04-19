Lakers win playoff opener

LUKE Kennard scored a playoff career-high 27 points, and LeBron James added 19 points and 13 assists as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets, 107-98, in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night (Sunday, April 19, 2026, in PH).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Deandre Ayton contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Lakers, who secured the win despite missing two of their top scorers.

Both teams entered the opener without key players. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been sidelined indefinitely since April 2 due to injuries, while Kevin Durant was a late scratch with a bruised right knee.

Los Angeles capitalized on efficient shooting, hitting 60.6 percent from the field while limiting Houston to 37.6 percent through disciplined defense. The Lakers prevailed despite attempting just 66 shots — the fewest in an NBA game over the past three seasons — and allowing 21 offensive rebounds.

“That’s what it has to be — a collective group,” said James, who is playing in his 19th NBA postseason. “When you’re missing so much firepower like we are right now with AR and Luka being out, we all have to do our job and maybe have to do a little bit more, protect one another offensively and defensively, and I think we did that tonight.”

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 19 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Amen Thompson chipped in 17 points.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night (Wednesday in PH) in Los Angeles.

The Lakers, who acquired Kennard from Atlanta in early February, leaned on the NBA’s top three-point shooter as he stepped into a larger role in recent weeks. He made four three-pointers and connected on nine of his first 12 shots in the series opener.

Durant sustained his knee injury after colliding with a teammate during practice on Wednesday. Reed Sheppard hit five three-pointers and scored 17 points, but Houston struggled to generate consistent offense.

Marcus Smart also provided a lift for Los Angeles with 15 points and eight assists, including four three-pointers.

Bronny James saw his first significant playoff action, joining his father on the floor early in the second quarter.

Knicks 113, Hawks 102

The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 113-102, in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series, the AP reported.

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 25, including 19 in the second half. OG Anunoby added 18 points, and Josh Hart posted 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Knicks’ first postseason game under coach Mike Brown.

CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 26 points, and Jalen Johnson added 23.

Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors, 126-113, in Game 1 of their series, according to AP.

Mitchell extended his streak to nine straight series openers with at least 30 points, an NBA record. Max Strus added 24 points off the bench for Cleveland, marking a playoff career high after missing much of the season due to a broken foot.

James Harden finished with 22 points and 10 assists, while Evan Mobley added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Monday (Tuesday PH time).

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored 30 points and went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, while Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double to lead the Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-105, another AP report said.

Jokic tallied 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in a physical contest that featured 42 fouls and multiple technical fouls, including incidents involving Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Aaron Gordon, and Nuggets coach David Adelman. / LBG