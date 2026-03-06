Lebron breaks FG record

LEBRON James set another milestone, but the Denver Nuggets walked away with the win.

James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA record for career field goals on Thursday night (Friday, March 6, 2026, PH time), though the Los Angeles Lakers fell 120-113 to the Denver Nuggets, who were led by 28 points each from All-Stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

James reached the mark in the first quarter with the 15,838th field goal of his 23-year career. He finished with 16 points, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 27.

The 40-year-old James briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter after injuring his left elbow on a layup that cut Denver’s lead to 110-106 with four minutes remaining.

He returned with 2:05 left and the Lakers trailing by one, but Los Angeles never managed to take the lead as the Nuggets sealed a wire-to-wire victory.

Jokic recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists despite committing nine turnovers. The win allowed Denver (39-24) to stay ahead of the Lakers (37-25) in the tightly packed Western Conference standings.

Aside from the record-breaking basket, James produced several highlight plays, including a twisting reverse fastbreak layup and an off-balance 18-foot turnaround jumper that helped the Lakers trim the deficit to 64-54 at halftime.

He also delivered three straight assists during a late fourth-quarter rally that ultimately fell short.

Denver jumped out to a 16-3 lead and built a 15-point advantage early, but turnovers kept the Lakers within striking distance throughout the game.

Murray scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the short-handed Nuggets maintain control.

The Lakers also lost center Deandre Ayton in the first half due to a knee injury and he did not return.

Doncic picked up his 15th technical foul of the season and will face an automatic one-game suspension if he receives another.

Jazz 122, Wizards 112

In Washington, rookie Ace Bailey spoiled Trae Young’s Wizards debut by scoring a career-high 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-112 win, the AP reported.

Bailey, the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, connected on seven three-pointers to help Utah snap a seven-game losing streak.

Young, recently acquired from Atlanta, was limited to 19 minutes due to injury restrictions and finished with 12 points. The Wizards have now lost seven consecutive games despite an 18-point, 20-rebound performance from Juju Reese.

Washington trailed by 14 after the first quarter and never fully recovered despite several highlight plays from Young, including a pass between a defender’s legs that set up an Anthony Gill layup.

Magic 115, Mavericks 114

In Orlando, Wendell Carter Jr. slammed home the go-ahead dunk with 1.4 seconds left as the Magic edged the Dallas Mavericks 115-114, spoiling the return of rookie Cooper Flagg, according to AP.

Flagg’s three-point play with 37.3 seconds remaining had given Dallas a four-point lead, but Orlando scored the final five points of the game. Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds left, and after Flagg missed a jumper, Suggs assisted Carter for the decisive dunk. Tristan da Silva led Orlando with 19 points. Suggs added 17 points and seven assists, Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Carter finished with 15.

Flagg, who had missed eight games with a foot injury, scored 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting in 26 minutes, while Klay Thompson had 24 points for Dallas.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 126-110, Golden State beat Houston 115-113 in overtime, Minnesota Timberwolves topped Toronto Raptors 115-107, San Antonio Spurs downed Detroit Pistons 121-106, Chicago edged Phoenix 105-103 and New Orleans beat Sacramento 133-123. / LBG