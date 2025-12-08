LeBron, Doncic steer Lakers to tight victory over Sixers

LEBRON James drilled a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minutes and scored 29 points, while Luka Doncic posted a triple-double to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-108, on Sunday night (Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Joel Embiid, despite struggling from the field, hit an 18-footer to tie it at 105 before James answered with a three-pointer with 1:12 left. James added a mid-range jumper on the next possession to make it 110-105 and seal the win.

Doncic finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in his return after missing two games to be with his fiancée in Slovenia for the birth of their daughter. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points, while Embiid shot just four of 21 and scored 16.

James, who sat out Friday’s game against Boston because of sciatica, reached double figures in the second quarter, bouncing back after his 1,297-game streak of double-digit scoring ended Thursday at Toronto.

He electrified the crowd with a first-half dunk and also had a late first-half attempt blocked at the rim by Embiid.

Embiid, who has managed multiple knee issues this season, refused to miss the matchup against James — his teammate on the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal team. Though cold from the field early, he made all six of his first-half free throws.

Knicks 106, Magic 100

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and handed out nine assists, while Josh Hart added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-100.

OG Anunoby had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The Knicks (16-7) improved to 13-1 at home and beat Orlando for the first time in three meetings.

Desmond Bane scored 16 and Anthony Black added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic (14-10), who lost leading scorer Franz Wagner to a lower left leg injury in the first quarter after he landed awkwardly on a dunk attempt.

Celtics 121, Raptors 113

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Derrick White added 27, including 14 in the first quarter, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors 121-113.

Boston nearly squandered a 23-point lead but secured its fifth straight win. Payton Pritchard scored 15, and Neemias Queta posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 and Scottie Barnes added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Toronto, which lost its third straight at home. Sandro Mamukelashvili chipped in 14 points for the Raptors, while Ochai Agbaji and Immanuel Quickley each had 11.

Elsewhere in the NBA on Sunday, Denver beat Charlotte 115-106, the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Portland Trail Blazers 119-96, Golden State won 123-91 in Chicago, and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah 131-101. / LBG