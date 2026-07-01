LeBron exits Lakers, eyes new team

LEBRON James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons and plans to continue his NBA career elsewhere, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP), citing a person with knowledge of the decision.

The move marks another major career change for the four-time NBA champion, who is preparing for a record-extending 24th season in the league. James has repeatedly said in recent years that his primary motivation is competing for another championship, making it likely he will join a team he believes can contend for the NBA title.

Potential destinations include the Golden State Warriors, while reunions with the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Miami Heat have also been speculated. Another possibility is the San Antonio Spurs, where James could team up with Victor Wembanyama.

“I’ve done it all. I’ve seen it all,” James said after the Lakers’ season ended in May. “Just being able to compete and trying to win championships, I think that’s a motivating factor.”

James has already decided to play at least one more season after consulting with his family, including his wife, Savannah, and daughter, Zhuri, whom he previously said would help influence his decision on whether to continue his career.

His next decision — choosing his new team — is expected to be one of the biggest developments of the NBA offseason, alongside the reported trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat.

According to AP, citing a person familiar with the plans, the Warriors, Heat and Cavaliers were among the teams expected to present their pitches to James.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, said financial considerations would not determine James’ choice.

The Lakers issued a statement Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (PH time), thanking James for his contributions during his eight-year stint with the franchise.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history,” Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss said. “We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers, including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

ESPN, citing James’ longtime agent Rich Paul, first reported that James intends to leave the Lakers.

Timing and landscape

The NBA’s free agency period opened Wednesday, allowing James and Paul to begin discussions with interested teams. However, James cannot officially sign with a new club until the league’s offseason moratorium ends on Monday, July 6.

Speculation linking James to Golden State intensified after veteran forward Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option for next season, a move widely viewed as giving the Warriors additional roster flexibility.

James and Green developed a close relationship after years of battling in four NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State. James also played alongside Stephen Curry and was coached by Steve Kerr during the United States’ gold medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after two stints with Cleveland and a four-year run with Miami, where he won two NBA championships. During his time in Los Angeles, he led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title and became the league’s all-time leading scorer while setting numerous franchise and league records. / LBG