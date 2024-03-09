LeBron-less Lakers’ stun Bucks 123-122, with D’Angelo Russell scoring 44 points

LOS ANGELES — D’Angelo Russell scored 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James’ injury absence for a 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard’s step-back jumper right before the buzzer to preserve a stirring win for the Lakers while James sat out to rest his sore left ankle, missing his ninth game of the season overall due to the persistent injury.

They were carried by Russell, who tied his career high with nine 3-pointers while also handing out nine assists in a spectacular performance. He scored eight points in the final 1:13 while the Lakers rallied from a late deficit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Lillard scored eight of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks couldn’t hang on in their second consecutive loss.

Anthony Davis had 22 points — just two in the fourth quarter and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 11 of 15 as they fight to gain any ground in the competitive Western Conference.

WIZARDS 112, HORNETS 100

WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points, Deni Avdija added 18 and Washington beat Charlotte to end a 16-game losing streak.

Washington had matched a team record of 16 consecutive losses set during the 2009-10 season, but the Wizards avoided claiming the mark alone. Charlotte now has the NBA’s longest active skid at six games despite a 32-point, 12-rebound effort from Miles Bridges.

One game after squandering a 21-point second-quarter lead against Orlando, the Wizards let a 15-point advantage get away and trailed by 10 late in the third quarter. But on a night when both teams had a terrible time shooting 3-pointers, Kuzma and Avdija were able to hurt Charlotte down the stretch by attacking the basket.

Kuzma nearly had a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. Avdija had 14 rebounds, and Washington’s Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds without missing a shot.

CAVALIERS 113, TIMBERWOLVES 104, OT

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 34 points, Jarrett Allen added a career-high 33 and had 18 rebounds and injury-thinned Cleveland handed the NBA’s best road team a loss, beating Minnesota in overtime.

Allen made a career-best 15 free throws, including 14 after halftime. He scored 10 points in overtime as the Cavs outscored the Timberwolves 16-7. Cleveland was without starters Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus because of injuries.

Naz Reid scored a career-high 34 points for Minnesota, coming off a victory at Indiana on Thursday night. The Timberwolves dropped a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead.

THUNDER 107, HEAT 100

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half and Oklahoma City overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Miami and take the Western Conference lead.

The Thunder moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota for the West lead, with the Timberwolves falling in overtime at Cleveland.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of 25 field goals and 9 of 11 free throws. The NBA’s No. 2 scorer was greeted with “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants when he went to the line in the fourth quarter as he helped Oklahoma City take control.

Miami rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 25 points. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

KNICKS 98, MAGIC 74

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points in his return from a bruised left knee and New York ended Orlando’s five-game winning streak. New York held Orlando to the lowest points total in the NBA this season.

The Knicks missed Brunson in a loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night, then barely missed at all in the early going with him back. New York started 8 for 9 from behind the arc in a game it never trailed.

New York won for just the fourth time in the last 12 games as its battles injuries to multiple starters. But this victory was enough to pus Knicks back ahead of Orlando into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero had 23 points and nine rebounds for Orlando.

PELICANS 103, 76ERS 95

PHILADELPHIA — Zion Williamson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and New Orleans beat a Philadelphia team spiraling without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Pelicans held on after a 35-point lead was trimmed to five on a Jeff Dowtin Jr. 3-pointer with 45 seconds left .

Tobias Harris had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost for the 15th time in 21 games.

HAWKS 99, GRIZZLIES 92

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points and Atlanta beat Memphis for its third straight victory.

Murray, who also had seven rebounds and six assists, shot 17 of 25 from the field including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points.

ROCKETS 123, TRAIL BLAZERS 107

PORTLAND, Oregon — Jalen Green had 27 points, including two statement dunks in the third quarter, and Houston pulled away to beat Portland.

Fred VanVleet added 18 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, who had lost four of their previous six games. Dalano Banton had a career-high 30 points for Portland. (AP)