LeBron lifts Lakers over Suns

LEBRON James made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 116–114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night (Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, PH time), recovering from a stunning collapse that saw them surrender a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Luka Dončić scored 29 points for the Lakers, while James finished with 26, according to the Associated Press.

Los Angeles appeared in control after building a 99–79 lead with 7:48 left, but Phoenix stormed back behind a late barrage of baskets.

The Suns grabbed a 114–113 lead with 12.2 seconds remaining on Dillon Brooks’ three-pointer over James. Brooks made contact with James after the shot, then bumped him while retreating downcourt, earning his second technical foul and an ejection. James, however, missed the technical free throw.

Moments later, James was fouled by Devin Booker on a three-point attempt with 3.9 seconds left. The 40-year-old missed the first free throw but calmly sank the next two to give the Lakers a 115–114 edge. Phoenix’s Grayson Allen launched an awkward buzzer-beater that missed the mark.

Jaxson Hayes highlighted a dominant stretch for Los Angeles with a powerful dunk over Oso Ighodaro late in the third quarter, part of a 24–0 run that spanned eight minutes and stretched into the fourth. The surge gave the Lakers a 95–77 advantage before the Suns’ rally.

Lakers center Deandre Ayton posted 20 points and 13 rebounds against his former team.

Los Angeles compensated for poor shooting by grabbing a season-high 24 offensive rebounds. Dončić struggled from the field, shooting seven of 25, including two of 14 from beyond the arc.

Booker led Phoenix with 27 points in his return after missing three games with a groin injury. The Suns have now lost six of their last nine games.

Hawks 120, 76ers 117

Dyson Daniels had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Onyeka Okongwu added 20 points and 15 boards, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-117.

Quentin Grimes had a chance to force overtime, but his three-point attempt at the buzzer rolled in and out.

Paul George led Philadelphia with 35 points, while Joel Embiid posted 22 points and 14 rebounds. The 76ers led only once and were without Tyrese Maxey for a second straight game due to illness.

Hornets 119, Cavaliers 111 (OT)

Rookie Kon Knueppel scored 29 points, Brandon Miller added 25, and the Charlotte Hornets shut out Cleveland in overtime to earn a rare 119-111 road victory.

The Cavaliers missed all 10 shots in the extra period. Darius Garland scored 26 points and Donovan Mitchell added 17 as Cleveland continued to struggle with consistency.

Blazers 136, Warriors 131

Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe scored 35 points apiece as Portland snapped a three-game losing streak by outlasting Golden State, 136-131.

Stephen Curry erupted for 48 points, including a season-high 12 three-pointers, but Grant’s late basket-and-free-throw sequence and two more foul shots in the closing seconds sealed the Blazers’ win.

Elsewhere, Washington beat Indiana 108–89, the Brooklyn Nets routed the Milwaukee Bucks 127–82, Minnesota Timberwolves topped Sacramento Kings 117–103 and New Orleans won 114–104 at Chicago. / LBG