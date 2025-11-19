LeBron returns as Lakers roll past Jazz

LEBRON James posted 11 points and 12 assists in the first game of his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, while Luka Doncic racked up 37 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-126 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, PH time).

The 40-year-old James made his season debut after missing training camp and the Lakers’ first 14 games with sciatica. With his return, he became the first player in league history to reach a 23rd season, surpassing Vince Carter’s record of 22.

James needed little time to settle in, orchestrating the offense in the second half as Doncic poured in 17 points in the third quarter to help the Lakers pull away.

Austin Reaves added 26 points as Los Angeles improved to 11-4 with its third straight victory.

Utah’s Keyonte George, who was born 10 days after James’ 2003 NBA debut, matched his season high with 33 points, coming off a game-winning performance against Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 31 for the Jazz, who have lost five of seven.

James went scoreless in his first 11 minutes but knocked down two three-pointers in the first half, moving past Reggie Miller for sixth on the NBA’s all-time three-point list.

A driving layup in the third quarter extended his record streak of double-digit scoring games to 1,293, covering every outing since Jan. 6, 2007. He didn’t score again, but the Lakers controlled the game from there, closing the third on a 21-5 run.

Bronny James checked in for the final 3:33 and hit a three-pointer.

Curry moves up scoring list

Stephen Curry climbed to 22nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, passing Vince Carter during his 34-point effort in Golden State’s 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic. Curry now has 25,749 career points.

Orlando, which has won four of five, got 23 points from Desmond Bane and 21 off the bench from Anthony Black. Franz Wagner added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Wendell Carter Jr. posted 17 and 12.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 for Golden State. The Magic shot 50.6 percent despite going eight of 32 from deep. Curry made 12 of 23 shots, including seven of 15 triples.

Pistons 120, Hawks 112

Cade Cunningham returned from injury with 25 points and 10 assists as Detroit won its 11th straight, improving to 13-2 — the franchise’s best start since 2005-06.

Jalen Duren added 24 points for the Pistons, who have the league’s longest winning streak and their longest run since 2007-08.

Duncan Robinson provided an early spark with 14 points, including three quick three-pointers. Cunningham became the first Piston with at least 25 points and 10 assists in five straight games played.

Jalen Johnson had 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for Atlanta, which saw its five-game win streak snapped.

Elsewhere, Boston triumphed 113-99 in Brooklyn, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101, and Phoenix won 127-110 in Portland. / FROM THE WIRES