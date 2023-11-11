LeBron scores 32, Lakers beat Suns 122-119

LEBRON James looked liked an aging veteran for a few seconds Friday night (Saturday morning, Nov. 11, 2023 PH time), limping around the baseline and grabbing at his lower left leg after getting fouled during the first quarter.

The moment was fleeting.

James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 in the NBA In-Season Tournament opener for both teams.

“It was good to just finally get over the hump at this early stage of the season,” James said. “We’ve been playing from behind in a lot of our games and haven’t been able to take the lead. That was a good feeling.”

The 38-year-old had another vintage performance, defying age in his 21st season, shooting 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3s. He added 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 38 points and Bradley Beal added 24, including 20 in the first half. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.