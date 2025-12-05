LeBron scores only 8, yet Lakers triumph

RUI Hachimura buried a corner three-pointer off a LeBron James assist as time expired, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night (Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, PH time).

James’ pass to Hachimura preserved the victory but ended his NBA-record streak of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games scoring in double figures, according to the Associated Press.

The 20-year veteran finished with eight points on 4-of-17 shooting, missed all five of his three-point attempts and did not take a free throw. His feed to Hachimura was

his 11th assist.

Austin Reaves erupted for 44 points — 22 in the third quarter — to lead the Lakers, who played without Luka Doncic. Doncic missed the game for personal reasons.

After Toronto’s Brandon Ingram missed a potential go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left, James found Hachimura in the corner for the game-winner, which was Hachimura’s only made shot of the

fourth quarter.

Deandre Ayton added 17 points, Jake LaRavia scored 14, and Hachimura and Nate Smith Jr. each finished with 12 as Los Angeles bounced back from Monday’s loss to Phoenix to earn its eighth win in

nine games.

Reaves also had 10 assists, shot 13 for 15 from the free-throw line, and went 5 for 11 from deep. The Lakers improved to 9-2 on the road.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 23 points, while Ingram added 20. JaKobe Walter scored 17, and Sandro Mamukelashvili and Immanuel Quickley each had 13. Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 12 and Jamison Battle had 10.

76ers 99, Warriors 98

Rookie VJ Edgecombe hit a go-ahead follow shot with 0.9 seconds left, and Tyrese Maxey sprinted back for a game-saving block as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 99-98, the AP reported.

Maxey scored 35 points but missed a jumper with Philadelphia down by one before Edgecombe tipped it in. The Warriors quickly fed the ball to De’Anthony Melton for a last-second attempt, but Maxey swatted it off the backboard just before the horn.

Joel Embiid had 12 points in his return to the Sixers’ lineup.

Pat Spencer scored 16 for Golden State, which erased a 24-point deficit despite playing without Stephen Curry (left quad contusion) and Jimmy Butler (left knee soreness), then losing Draymond Green to a right foot injury late in the second quarter.

Maxey’s three-pointer put Philadelphia up 67-43 with 8:06 left in the third, but the Warriors stormed back with a 15-0 run early in the fourth and eventually took a late lead before Edgecombe’s steal with 8.2 seconds left set up the decisive sequence.

Golden State did get a boost with Melton’s return. He scored 14 points in his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL.

Elsewhere in the league, Boston routed Washington 146-101, Utah beat Brooklyn 123-110, and Minnesota topped New Orleans 125-116. / LBG