LeBron to miss Lakers’ season opener

LEBRON James will miss opening night of his record 23rd NBA season due to sciatica, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday (Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, PH time).

The 40-year-old star will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks as he recovers from nerve pain on the right side of his lower body.

The Lakers said James will be re-evaluated near the end of October, meaning he’ll likely miss at least five or six games to start the season — and possibly more.

Los Angeles opens its regular season at home against Golden State on Oct. 21, followed by eight games in a 13-day stretch starting Oct. 24.

James hasn’t taken part in a full practice since training camp began last week. Coach JJ Redick described him as being “on his own timeline” following Thursday’s workout, about an hour before the team released its official update.

“You’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt,” Redick said. “That’s a shame, but that’s just the reality. No one has gotten any time with LeBron — not just (Deandre Ayton), but everybody.”

The Lakers have now gone through six full practices and two preseason games without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who is working to regain full conditioning.

The team had hoped to use camp to build chemistry among James, Luka Doncic, and the newly acquired Ayton — something they rarely had the chance to do last season after Doncic’s midyear arrival.

Instead, Redick’s squad is implementing its offensive system mostly without James, while Doncic has participated only sparingly as he eases back into form after a busy summer with Slovenia in EuroBasket competition.

Ayton said he’s eager to share the court with both of his superstar teammates. “It’s something I’ve just been waiting on,” he said. “Just got to prepare. JJ and the coaching staff probably have something where they can put stuff together for all of us to really grow chemistry.”

James has still traveled with the Lakers for preseason trips to Palm Desert and San Francisco, doing individual drills and conditioning work while staying engaged with the team.

Earlier this week, James briefly alarmed fans when he teased “The Second Decision” on social media — which turned out to be a marketing campaign for a cognac brand.

James has said he remains uncertain about when he will retire, only noting that his departure from basketball’s longest career “will be sooner than later.”

Redick had hoped both James and Doncic could appear together in at least one preseason “dress rehearsal” game before opening night, but that’s no longer possible. Doncic is still expected to play in at least one of the Lakers’ remaining four preseason contests, including two in Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ next preseason game is Sunday (Monday in PH) at home against Golden State. / FROM THE WIRES