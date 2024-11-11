LeBron’s triple-double steers Lakers to victory

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James recorded his second straight triple-double, and Anthony Davis scored 22 points before leaving with an eye injury in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ 123-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, (Monday, November 11, 2024, PH time).

Davis was hit in the face by Jakob Poeltl’s off hand while he blocked the Toronto center’s dunk attempt with 5:16 left in the third quarter. The nine-time All-Star, who began the night leading the NBA in scoring, was ruled out after he went to the locker room.

James had 19 points, a season-high 16 assists, and 10 rebounds in his third triple-double already this season and the 115th of his matchless 22-year career.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for the Lakers, who improved to 5-0 at home. Los Angeles also beat Toronto for the second time in nine days.

Chris Boucher and RJ Barrett scored 18 points apiece for the Raptors, who have lost four straight and eight of nine.

Bronny James played the final 1:40.

Immanuel Quickley scored 12 points for the Raptors and played back-to-back games in LA after missing eight straight with a pelvic bruise. Poeltl had 14 points and 10 rebounds while playing well against Davis on both ends.

At 6-4, the Lakers have a winning record through 10 games for the first time in four seasons, but Davis’ latest injury endangers everything.

After trailing by double digits early, the Lakers finished the third quarter on a 16-5 run right after Davis’ injury before roaring away. LA took the lead for good on rookie Dalton Knecht’s 3-pointer.

James has 13 triple-doubles since he turned 37 in December 2021. Only six other players in NBA history accomplished the feat after their 37th birthdays, doing it a combined eight times.

Nuggets 122, Mavericks 120

DENVER — Michael Porter Jr. hit a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth straight, 122-120, over the Dallas Mavericks.

Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists for his fourth straight triple-double and his NBA-best sixth this season. Jamal Murray had 18 points and Porter finished with 17.

Kyrie Irving had a season-high 43 points for Dallas. Luka Doncic added 24 points and Daniel Gafford had 16.

Trailing by three going into the final period, Dallas got three 3-pointers in a row from Irving to take a 105-102 lead with 8:46 left to play. The teams kept trading shots to keep it close the rest of the way. Irving’s bank shot gave Dallas a 120-118 lead with 1:39 left but Jokic then had a tying tip-in and ahead of Porter’s winning shot. Irving missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Down by 10 midway through the first quarter, Dallas outscored Denver by nine points in the second period and led 63-60 at halftime.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Portland Trail Blazers 134-89, Sacramento Kings won 127-118 over Suns in OT, Houston Rockets beat Detroit Pistons 101-99, Boston Celtics defeated Milwaukee Bucks 113-107, Indiana Pacers beat New York Knicks 132-121, Orlando Magic defeated Washington Wizards 121-94, Philadelphia 76ers edged Charlotte Hornets 107-105, Miami Heat nipped Minnesota Timberwolves 95-94, and the Golden State Warriors drubbed the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116. / AP