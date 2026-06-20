Love could reunite with James in Los Angeles

FORMER Cleveland Cavaliers co-stars LeBron James and Kevin Love could be on track to share the floor once again—this time donning the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The possible reunion of the two players was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Spears on NBA Today.

“James is likely coming back,” said Spears, before adding that Love “could likely be joining the Lakers, too.”

Both James and Love are just days from a highly publicized European getaway in London, where they met up with several members of the iconic 2016 Cavaliers squad to toast the 10-year anniversary of their historic 3-1 comeback title over the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

Now, that decades-old chemistry is being tipped for a West Coast revival. Both veterans are set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents when their current contracts officially expire on June 30, 2026.

While James is expected to iron out his return to Los Angeles, Love represents a highly intriguing puzzle piece for a Lakers bench looking to fortify its frontcourt depth. The soon-to-be 38-year-old big man spent last season with a rebuilding Utah Jazz squad, playing under a $4.15 million cap hit.

Though Love was a frequent DNP-CD (Did Not Play - Coach’s Decision) for a lottery-bound 22-60 Jazz, the five-time All-Star still proved he could be efficient when his number was called, averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 37 games. / RSC