Luisa San Juan lifts La Salle vs. Far East U

MANILA – Luisa San Juan sizzled with 34 points, including a record 10 triples, as De La Salle University demolished Far Eastern University, 89-65, in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

The Filipino-British guard surpassed the eight triples made by fellow Lady Archer Khate Castillo during a 60-67 loss to Adamson University on October 29, 2017.

San Juan, 22, also tied the record of National University’s Jeff Napa (Season 65, 2002) and University of the East’s Allan Caidic (Season 48, 1985).

Her 34-point output likewise matched Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa’s performance against the University of the Philippines last Sept. 8.

“I got my confidence from my teammates and coaches. They believe in me and the trust that they give me, that’s the biggest thing for me,” said San Juan, who also had six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

“I don’t know the records but I’m grateful. I’m not expecting that, I just do my role and I think it starts with what Coach Cholo (Villanueva) is asking us to do,” she added.

Patricia Mendoza chipped in 16 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals as La Salle ended a four-game slump.

Kyla Sunga contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Archers, who posted their biggest lead at 85-60.

MJ Manguiat came up with five triples to finish with 19 points along with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, but her effort was not good enough to carry the Lady Tamaraws, whose best effort was taking a 5-2 lead at the start.

Shane Salvani had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists, followed by Erica Joi Lopez with eight points, while Maxene dela Torre and Rea Fe Ong added seven points each for FEU, which absorbed its second straight loss.

“We’re breaking records in the program of the Lady Archers, but seriously, it’s a good win for us. The grit that I wanted to see from the girls, they showed it today,” said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva, also Castillo’s mentor in UAAP Season 80.

La Salle will face reigning champion University of Santo Tomas, while FEU will meet Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. / PNA