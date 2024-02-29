Luka Doncic celebrates birthday with triple-double, Mavericks beat Raptors 136-125

TORONTO — Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 136-125 on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas

Doncic shot 11 for 23, going just 1 of 8 from 3-point range, as Dallas snapped a two-game skid. He went 7 for 9 at the foul line.

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 28 points and RJ Barrett had 26 points for Toronto. The Raptors lost for the first time in four games since the All-Star break.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, GRIZZLIES 101

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping Minnesota Memphis for the outright Western Conference.

Naz Reid provided a spark off the Minnesota bench with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves (42-17) have won three straight and lead Oklahoma City by a half-game in the West.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

PACERS 123, PELICANS 114

INDIANAPOLIS — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 13 assists — four on late consecutive possessions — and Indiana beat New Orleans.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set Friday night in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram had 30 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. (AP)