Major study finds youth vaping linked to increased health risks, future smoking

LONDON — Young people who use e-cigarettes are significantly more likely to take up cigarette smoking later and face a heightened risk of respiratory and mental health issues, according to a global review on youth vaping.

The umbrella review, conducted by researchers from the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, analyzed 56 systematic reviews covering 384 studies worldwide. Of these, 21 reviews directly examined the link between e-cigarette use among young people and subsequent

cigarette smoking.

The findings, published recently in the journal Tobacco Control, showed a “striking” consistency: young vapers were not only at greater risk of smoking later, but were also more likely to smoke frequently and heavily.

The review also found an increased likelihood of respiratory illnesses such as asthma and worsening of asthma symptoms. It identified links to substance use, including alcohol and marijuana.

Beyond respiratory concerns, the study suggested associations between youth vaping and health problems such as pneumonia, bronchitis, lowered sperm counts, dizziness, headaches, migraines, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

The publication of the review came as Britain implemented a ban on the sale and supply of disposable vapes, including those without nicotine, in June. The measure aims to curb the growing popularity of vaping among children aged 11 to 15. NHS data from last year showed that nearly a quarter of children in this age group had tried vaping, and almost one in 10 used vapes regularly.

/ XINHUA