Malaysian PM: Asean strengthens regional stability

REGIONAL stability was strengthened through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) despite the challenges faced by the grouping in 2025, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The collective wisdom and sincerity of the grouping and its partners ensured that the Asean platform continues to serve to unite views and bridge gaps, Anwar said in a statement on Monday.

“Malaysia assumed the responsibility of the Asean Chairmanship 2025 at a time when the world is facing anxiety and uncertainty. In that atmosphere, Asean has chosen to continue to adhere to the spirit of togetherness, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

Malaysia concluded its Asean chairmanship by handing over the responsibility to the Philippines for the 2026 edition.

This was the fifth time Malaysia served as Asean chair since the establishment of the regional bloc in 1967. / XINHUA