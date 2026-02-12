Malixi fires 68 for joint fourth

RIANNE Malixi made an eagle on her way to scoring a 68 in the opening round of the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) Championship at the Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Coming off her first US collegiate win for Duke University last month, the 18-year-old Filipina started her day with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 before hitting a snag with a bogey on the No. 8.

She quickly recovered with her best shot of the round on the par-5 10th and finished her drive without incident, even adding another birdie on

No. 15.

Malixi is currently tied for fourth with Jazy Roberts of Australia, four strokes behind solo leader Yunseo Yang of Korea, who recorded eight birdies for an impressive 64.

The strong start puts the Filipina standout firmly in the hunt for her first WAAP crown. Her best finish in the championship was a tie for third in Thailand back in 2022 — and she looks determined to go even better this

time around.

Meanwhile, former Philippine amateur champion Junia Gabasa endured a disastrous Day 1 as she finished with a seven-over 79 in joint 66th.

She quickly went down to 4-over after a double bogey on No. 9 and not even a birdie on the 18th could save her from a tragic start. / SPORTS RADIO 918