Mass displacement rocks Gaza; UN accuses Israel of genocide

TENS of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, that an “intense operation” was underway in the city.

Between Sunday and Monday alone, the United Nations (UN) observed nearly 48,000 people moving southward, bringing the total number of displacements since mid-August to over 190,000. The Israeli army has declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” and reiterated its order for residents to evacuate. Amid heavy bombardment, local health authorities reported that at least 41 people were killed in the enclave on Tuesday.

Accusations of genocide

A UN commission on Tuesday concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In a report, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry stated that Israeli authorities have committed four of the five acts of genocide, including killing, causing serious physical and mental harm, deliberately destroying living conditions and implementing measures to prevent fertility.

Navi Pillay, the commission’s chair, said top Israeli authorities bear responsibility for planning a “genocidal campaign” with the clear intention of destroying the Palestinian community in the area. The commission urged Israel to immediately cease its military actions, end its “hunger policy” and lift the blockade to allow humanitarian aid. It also called on member states to stop transferring arms to Israel.

The Israeli foreign ministry rejected the report, calling it “fake” and accusing its authors of being “Hamas proxies.” The ministry stated, “The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others”.

Humanitarian crisis

The journey south is perilous and grueling. UN humanitarian partners report that displaced families, many led by women and the elderly, are walking for up to nine hours in extreme heat. Many are barefoot, some have injured children and they often arrive at their destination without any shelter.

The strain on Gaza’s infrastructure is immense. Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed, and Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City recently sustained damage from nearby bombardments. Blood banks and laboratories are running out of life-saving supplies and could shut down within days if not replenished. Compounding the crisis, efforts to deliver aid are being severely hampered by insecurity, looting and heavy congestion on the roads.

Wider conflict

The Israeli offensive has triggered reactions beyond Gaza’s borders. In response to the “Israeli military escalation,” Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching attacks toward Israel. The group said it fired a ballistic missile at a “sensitive site” in Tel Aviv and a drone at Ramon Airport in Eilat. The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with no casualties reported. The Houthi attack followed Israeli airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah in Yemen.

What’s next

The UN commission’s finding of genocide adds significant international legal and political pressure on Israel and its allies. The immediate future points to a deepening humanitarian emergency as the military operation continues, with the number of displaced persons expected to rise.

The UN and its partners have vowed to continue delivering life-saving assistance wherever possible, while the calls for an arms embargo and accountability for alleged war crimes will likely intensify on the world stage. Meanwhile, the cross-border attacks from Yemen raise concerns about the conflict escalating into a wider regional confrontation. / REPORTS FROM XINHUA