Mavericks end 14-game home slide

COOPER Flagg erupted for 45 points as the Dallas Mavericks snapped their longest home losing streak in 32 years at 14 games with a 134-128 victory over the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night (Monday, April 6, 2026, in PH), the Associated Press reported.

LeBron James finished with 30 points and 15 assists for the playoff-bound Lakers, who led for just 13 seconds early in their first game since injuries sidelined Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the remainder of the regular season.

Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, is dealing with a left hamstring strain, while Reaves, the Lakers’ No. 2 scorer, is out with a left oblique strain. Both were injured in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City last Thursday.

Flagg, who also tallied nine assists and eight rebounds, recorded back-to-back 40-point performances for the first time. The 19-year-old rookie No. 1 pick came off a 51-point outing, becoming the first NBA teenager to score 50 in a game and is the first rookie since Allen Iverson (1996-97) to post consecutive 40-point games.

Luke Kennard registered his first career triple-double with 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers, who slipped into a tie with Denver for third place in the Western Conference, though Los Angeles holds the tiebreaker. Houston remains in contention for a top-three spot heading into the final week of the regular season.

P.J. Washington Jr. added 15 points, including 13 in the second half, for Dallas, which ended a skid that had become its longest at the 25-year-old American Airlines Center. The Mavericks’ previous worst home start came during the 1993-94 season at the now-demolished Reunion Arena.

James scored 16 points in the second quarter as the Lakers trimmed a 22-point deficit to six at halftime. The 41-year-old, in his record 23rd NBA season, ignited a brief rally with back-to-back dunks and later connected on an alley-oop from Kennard to pull Los Angeles within 72-70 early in the third quarter, but the Lakers failed to get any closer.

Rockets 117, Warriors 116

In San Francisco, Alperen Sengun delivered the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining off a pass from Kevin Durant as the Rockets edged the Golden State Warriors, 117-116.

Stephen Curry, playing his first game after missing more than two months due to a right knee injury, missed a potential game-winning three-pointer in the closing seconds. He finished with 29 points in 26 minutes.

Durant led Houston with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, including a crucial three-pointer with 2:10 left. Gary Payton II had briefly put Golden State ahead on a goaltending call with 20 seconds remaining before Sengun’s decisive basket.

Magic 112, Pelicans 108

In New Orleans, Desmond Bane scored 27 points as the Orlando Magic rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat the Pelicans, 112-108.

Paolo Banchero added 23 points for Orlando, which extended its winning streak over New Orleans to nine games. The Magic seized control with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good on Bane’s three-pointer.

Saddiq Bey paced the Pelicans with 32 points, while Yves Missi posted a season-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. Zion Williamson finished with 17 points but was limited to just one in the final period as New Orleans dropped its seventh straight game.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-101, Brooklyn Nets beat Washington Wizards 121-115, Milwaukee Bucks topped Memphis Grizzlies 131-115, Phoenix won 120-110 at Chicago, Cleveland Cavaliers downed Indiana Pacers 117-108, Oklahoma City Thunder routed Utah Jazz 146-111, Charlotte beat Minnesota 122-108 and Los Angeles Clippers overwhelmed Sacramento 138-109. / LBG