Network

Mavericks make NBA history with 30-0 run

Mavericks make NBA history with 30-0 run
Basketball (File Photo)

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks’ 30-0 run Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, was good enough for National Basketball Association (NBA) history, just not for a victory.

The Mavericks’ run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the longest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.

The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120.

The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009.

NBA
Dallas Mavericks

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph