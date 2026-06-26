Mbappe, Haaland set for duel

FRANCE and Norway will battle for the top spot in Group 1 on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland prepare for one of the most anticipated matchups of the Fifa World Cup group stage.

According to a report by Xinhua, both forwards have scored twice in each of their first two matches and are among the leading contenders for the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

France and Norway are tied on six points after securing back-to-back wins to book their places in the Round of 32. France leads the group on goal difference and needs only a draw to finish first.

Haaland played down the significance of the showdown after Norway’s victory over Senegal, insisting that qualification had already fulfilled the team’s primary objective.

“Honestly I don’t care too much [about the France game],” he said. “We’re through, which is incredible. They are probably going to beat us and probably win the whole tournament.”

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, however, smiled off Haaland’s remarks during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“Do you trust him?” Tchouameni said. “Honestly, I don’t know if he was kidding or not. We’re just going to stay focused on ourselves. We know we have to win, and tomorrow is the next battle.”

Tchouameni described the Manchester City striker as one of the world’s most dangerous forwards.

“He can score at any moment. He’s a world-class player and very clinical in front of goal,” he said.

The Real Madrid midfielder also praised Mbappe’s consistency on football’s biggest stage.

“Kylian has always been exceptionally strong. Throughout his career, he’s always had key moments, and he’s still proving it at this World Cup,” Tchouameni said.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said both Mbappe and Haaland have different playing styles but are the best in their respective positions.

“I think both of them have many good years in front of them and can keep continuing to make headlines all over the world. One is playing for a big country, one is playing for a small country, but they are the best in their positions,” he said.

Solbakken added that Norway would rotate several players because of the demanding schedule but remains determined to finish the group stage with a victory. / LBG