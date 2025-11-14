Mbappe leads France in; Ronaldo gets first red card

KYLIAN Mbappé sent France to the 2026 World Cup with a two-goal performance in a 4-0 win over Ukraine on Thursday (Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, PH time), while Cristiano Ronaldo’s first international ejection left Portugal’s qualification still unresolved.

Mbappé struck twice in the second half as France pulled away at Parc des Princes. Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitiké added goals in a dominant showing that secured first place in Group D.

France has 13 points, with Ukraine and Iceland tied on seven ahead of their decisive meeting Sunday (Monday in PH). Mbappé’s brace moved him to 55 international goals, two shy of Olivier Giroud’s national record.

France broke through early in the second half and never looked back. Olise doubled the lead with a curling finish before Mbappé scored again from close range. He narrowly missed a hat trick minutes later.

Ronaldo’s red card

Portugal, meanwhile, fell 2-0 to Ireland in Dublin and will need a win Sunday against last-place Armenia to qualify for a seventh consecutive World Cup.

Ronaldo was sent off on the hour for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea after a video review upgraded an initial yellow card.

The dismissal triggers an automatic one-game suspension, and FIFA rules allow for a longer ban for serious foul play, putting Ronaldo’s availability for the World Cup opener at risk if Portugal clinches qualification.

Portugal controlled much of the match but conceded early when Troy Parrott headed in a corner in the 17th minute. Parrott struck again just before halftime with a low shot past Diogo Costa. Portugal remains atop Group F with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary, which hosts Ireland on Sunday.

Haaland’s brace

Erling Haaland kept Norway on course for its first World Cup appearance since 1998, scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Estonia in Oslo. Norway leads Group I with 33 goals in seven matches, 14 of them from Haaland.

Italy stayed in contention with a 2-0 win in Moldova thanks to late goals from Gianluca Mancini and Francesco Pio Esposito. Italy trails Norway by three points and would need a nine-goal victory when it hosts the group leader on Sunday to avoid being sent to the playoffs, where it was eliminated in the last two World Cup cycles.

Norway is now close to securing its place in the expanded 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Haaland carrying the attack for a team chasing its first appearance in nearly three decades. / FROM THE WIRES