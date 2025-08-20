Mbappe lifts Real Madrid past Osasuna

KYLIAN Mbappé picked up right where he left off, scoring the decisive goal as Real Madrid edged Osasuna 1-0 in their La Liga opener on Tuesday (Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, PH time), giving new coach Xabi Alonso a victorious league debut at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Wearing the No. 10 shirt this season, Mbappé struck from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after being tripped inside the area following a quick burst down the right flank and a sharp cutback that left his marker flat-footed.

The Frenchman, last season’s leading scorer in Spain, calmly rolled his effort into the corner as goalkeeper Aitor Fernández dived the other way.

The goal sealed three points in Madrid’s first domestic match since winning the Club World Cup in July, and marked an encouraging start for Alonso, who took over midway through last season after Carlo Ancelotti departed for the Brazil national team.

“It was special to be back here as a coach, unforgettable,” Alonso said. “Hopefully it was the first of many victories celebrated here.”

Alonso handed debuts to three summer signings — Álvaro Carreras at left back, Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, and Dean Huijsen in central defense.

All three started, while 18-year-old Argentine forward Franco Mastantuono, a former River Plate prodigy, came on in the second half to warm applause despite recent unease among fans after he praised Lionel Messi at his unveiling. Mastantuono nearly capped his debut with a goal in the 89th minute, but his close-range strike was blocked by Fernández.

“They all did well,” Alonso said of his new arrivals. “They are players who will be helping us for years. None of them felt the pressure of the Madrid jersey or of the Bernabéu.”

Osasuna rarely threatened despite Madrid’s dominance in possession, with more than 70 percent of the ball. The visitors’ task grew harder late on when defender Abel Bretones was sent off in stoppage time for a raised arm that struck substitute Gonzalo García.

“They dominated, we knew it was going to be like that,” Osasuna midfielder Rubén García said. “We played a good game but couldn’t get too close to their goal. In the end, they deserved the victory.”

Madrid had pressed hard before the breakthrough, with Mbappé curling one chance narrowly over in the first half and Arda Güler forcing a fingertip save. After the penalty, the hosts looked for a second but were repelled by Fernández and some desperate defending.

Alonso kept Brazilian forward Rodrygo on the bench throughout, fueling speculation about a possible summer transfer. The coach dismissed it, saying: “It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different.”

The fixture was postponed from the weekend to give Madrid extra rest after their Club World Cup campaign, though the club’s request for a longer delay was rejected.

“There were positives, beginning with the result,” Alonso said. “We still need a few things that will give us stability to keep progressing. You can tell that Mbappé wants more.”

Barcelona opened its title defense with a 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca, while Atlético Madrid stumbled 2-1 at Espanyol. Last season, Barcelona edged Madrid to the league crown, with Osasuna finishing ninth. / FROM THE WIRES