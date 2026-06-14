Mboko to miss Wimbledon with knee injury

RISING Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko will miss the upcoming Wimbledon tournament after suffering a left knee injury at the Queen’s Club last week.

The 19-year-old, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, slipped behind the baseline during the second set of her singles match against Karolina Pliskova at the HSBC Championships.

Mboko immediately clutched her knee, telling trainers there was “no stability” in it. She was forced to retire from the match.

The injury also shatters a high-profile doubles run. Mboko had been the talk of the tournament as the doubles partner of 44-year-old legend Serena Williams, who was making her first professional appearance since the 2022 US Open. The duo won their opening match on Tuesday but have now withdrawn from the tournament.

Mboko later confirmed on Instagram that she suffered a strained medial collateral ligament.

Mboko made her Wimbledon debut last year, reaching the second round before losing to Hailey Baptiste. / RSC