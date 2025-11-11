McIlroy eyes 4th straight European crown in Dubai

RORY McIlroy’s memorable 2025 season could end with another major milestone.

After completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, winning the Irish Open, and helping Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup, the Northern Irishman now has a chance to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 player for the fourth

straight year.

The world No. 2 enters the European tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday, Nov. 13, leading the Race to Dubai standings.

A win — or even a solo second-place finish — would secure McIlroy his seventh season-long title, moving him within one of Colin Montgomerie’s record eight.

Montgomerie captured his titles, then known as the Order of Merit, between 1993 and 2005. McIlroy is currently tied with Seve Ballesteros on six.

McIlroy leads Marco Penge by about 767 points and Tyrrell Hatton by roughly 1,720, with 2,000 points available to the winner at the Earth Course.

Penge must win and hope McIlroy finishes outside the top two to claim the title, while Hatton can only triumph by winning outright and relying on a McIlroy stumble.

Penge’s breakout year has already earned him one of 10 PGA Tour cards awarded to top Race to Dubai finishers not otherwise exempt. Others currently in line include Kristoffer Reitan, John Parry, Adrien Saddier, Alex Noren, Laurie Canter, Li Haotong, Daniel Brown, Keita Nakajima and Jordan Smith.

In recognition of McIlroy’s career achievements, the European tour announced Tuesday the creation of the Rory McIlroy Award, to honor the player with the best overall performance across the four majors each season. The first award will be presented in 2026.

“To have something named after you that will be presented to future generations of players is a huge honor and very humbling,” McIlroy said. “I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams.” / From the wires