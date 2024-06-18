McIlroy takes three-week break after US Open collapse

Rory McIlroy took to social media Monday afternoon to say his stunning collapse at the U.S. Open was probably the toughest day of his career, and that he would take off the next three weeks to “build myself back up.”

That means he will skip the Travelers Championship, the final $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour schedule with a limited field and no cut.

“The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient,” McIlroy said in his post. “I’ve shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.”

McIlroy twice had a one-shot lead at Pinehurst No. 2 until he closed with three bogeys in his last four holes, missing a 30-inch par putt on the 16th hole and a par putt from just inside 4 feet on the 18th hole.

Bryson DeChambeau won it with a sensational par on the 18th, hitting a 55-yard bunker shot to 4 feet for par to beat McIlroy by one shot. McIlroy became the first player since Jim Furyk in 2006-07 to lose the U.S. Open by one shot in consecutive years.

He was so distraught after watching DeChambeau’s par from the scoring room that he cleaned out his locker, headed straight to his car and spun his tires on the gravel in a rush to leave. / AP