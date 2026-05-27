McKennie leads US 11

WESTON McKennie of Juventus and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan were among 26 players named on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (PH time), to the United States squad for the Fifa World Cup.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, the 26-man roster for the June 11–July 19 tournament also includes Tyler Adams of Bournemouth, Tim Weah of Olympique de Marseille and Folarin Balogun of AS Monaco.

“We are confident this is the best group of 26 players to help us achieve success at the World Cup,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

“This group is very focused and ready to give everything they have to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans and the country proud.”

The tournament co-hosts will open their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12 before facing Australia in Seattle and Turkiye in Los Angeles.

One of the most surprising selections was Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady, who became the first uncapped player to be named in a US World Cup squad since Juergen Sommer in 1994.

Notable omissions included Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna.

Thirteen players from the squad were also part of the United States team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The expanded 48-team tournament will also feature matches hosted in Mexico and Canada.

At a squad unveiling event in New York, McKennie said:

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone on the roster and also for fans who maybe don’t know much about soccer here in America to feel the passion. I hope we can make people fall in love with the game here and maybe etch our names in the history books.” / LBG