Messi equals mark

LIONEL Messi scored a hat trick as defending champion Argentina opened its Fifa World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (PH time), moving into a tie for the tournament’s all-time scoring record.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Messi netted the three goals before a crowd of 69,045, matching German great Miroslav Klose’s World Cup record of 16 career goals.

The 38-year-old captain gave Argentina an early lead after connecting on a pass from Rodrigo De Paul, then added another goal early in the second half off a rebound before completing his hat trick with a clinical finish shortly before being substituted to a standing ovation.

Messi appeared emotional after scoring his first goal, wiping away tears with his jersey.

“My tears after the first goal? I’ve had some tough days. It wasn’t related to football,” Messi said after the match, according to AP. “I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his captain’s performance.

“At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He’s incredible,” Scaloni said.

Two decades after

The hat trick came exactly 20 years after Messi made his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro, a match in which he also scored. It was his first World Cup hat trick and the 61st of his professional career.

Messi has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches and became only the second player to find the net in five different editions of the tournament.

“It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way,” Messi said. “What I’m living through now is the cherry on top.”

Mbappe, Haaland upstaged

The Argentine star overshadowed notable performances from other global stars on the same day. France’s Kylian Mbappé scored twice in a 3-1 win over Senegal, while Norway’s Erling Haaland also struck twice in a 4-1 victory over Iraq.

According to AP, Haaland reacted to Messi’s display by posting on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman.”

Messi entered the tournament carrying a minor hamstring injury sustained while playing for Inter Miami but showed no signs of discomfort. He said he remains in good physical condition despite approaching his 39th birthday next week.

“This is my sixth World Cup, and I still feel like I’m in good shape,” Messi said.

The match also marked Messi’s 200th international appearance for Argentina since making his senior debut in 2005. Only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa have earned more international caps.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic acknowledged the challenge of facing one of football’s all-time greats.

“Class is permanent,” Petkovic said. “For decades he’s done incredible things.”

Argentina is seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title. / LBG