Messi locks in for his 6th World Cup appearance

LIONEL Messi will be part of the Argentina football team that will seek a second consecutive title at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, following the roster announcement by the Argentine Football Association.

Messi is suffering from muscle fatigue and strain in his left hamstring, which prevented him from finishing the match with Inter Miami last Sunday, May 24, 2026.

With the announcement, Messi is set for his sixth World Cup stint, having previously participated in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2015, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. / RSC