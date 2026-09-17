Messi reaches 100-goal milestone

LIONEL Messi reached another milestone Wednesday night (Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, PH time), scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the club defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to capture the Campeones Cup, the Associated Press reported.

Messi put Miami ahead in the 24th minute, heading in a cross from Luis Suarez to reach the century mark in his 115th appearance for the club across all competitions.

The goal came against the same opponent he faced when he opened his Inter Miami account. Messi scored a stoppage-time free kick against Cruz Azul to secure a 2-1 victory in his Miami debut in

July 2023.

Casemiro doubled Miami’s lead in the 81st minute, heading in a corner from Messi.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored four goals in his last five matches, all with his head. He had scored in three straight games against CF Montreal, Atlanta United, and Chicago before being held scoreless against Nashville on Saturday.

The Campeones Cup is Miami’s fourth major trophy since Messi joined the club three years ago. The team won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, and the MLS Cup in 2025.

Inter Miami returns to MLS action Sunday (Monday in PH) against San Diego FC at Nu Stadium. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference

standings. / LBG