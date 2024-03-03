Messi, Súarez score twice as Inter Miami beats Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The scoring artistry that Lionel Messi and Luis Súarez showcased often during their six years in Barcelona was on full display again Sunday, March 3, 2024 (PH time).

Inter Miami hopes it’s a sign of repeated performances.

Messi and Súarez scored two goals each and Inter Miami routed Orlando City 5-0, the largest victory margin in team history.

Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half. It was his first two-goal game in MLS action. The 37-year-old Súarez became the latest ex-Barcelona teammate to join Messi at Inter Miami and made an immediate impact in his third MLS match.

Suárez also had two assists.

Former Barcelona stars and Messi teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also are in their first full MLS season with Inter Miami after joining Messi last summer.

With a prolific career that has resulted in 381 club goals over 19 seasons, Suárez scored his first two in the MLS within a seven-minute sequence early in the first half. / AP