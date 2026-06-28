Messi stands alone

FOOTBALL star Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive games at the World Cup, adding another feather to his decorated career.

Messi scored on a free kick in the 80th minute for his 19th career goal in the tournament, as Argentina beat Jordan, 3-1, in a group stage finale in Arlington, Texas, USA on Saturday (Sunday, June 28, 2026, PH time).

Messi, 39, made it seven straight while extending the all-time men’s World Cup scoring record with his

19th goal.

Coming into the game, Messi was one of only three players to score in six consecutive World Cup games, along with France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho.

He made a distinction on that list after scoring in the latter part of the game

against Jordan.

Messi bucked the odds in this year’s World Cup, as he had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami that slowed him in the lead-up to football’s

biggest stage.

The achievements happened at Messi’s sixth Fifa World Cup stint, also making him the first men’s player ever to appear in six editions in the years 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

/ RSC