Messi ups career record to 112 goals

BUENOS AIRES — Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat trick to raise his career total to 112 goals and also had a pair of assists to lead Argentina over Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (Wednesday, October 16, 2024, PH time).

After missing a pair of October qualifiers while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained in the Copa America, Messi played the entire match before raucous fans at Estadio Monumental who chanted his name after he opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Messi added goals in the 84th and 86th minutes. The 37-year-old is second on the career scoring list behind the 133 of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rival Brazil and under-pressure coach Dorival Júnio got some relief with a convincing performance in a 4-0 home win against Peru.

Argentina leads South American qualifying with 22 points after 10 matches, three points clear of second-place Colombia, who beat Chile 4-0. Uruguay, which earlier had a goalless draw with Ecuador, and Brazil have 16 points each, with the Uruguayans in third place on goal difference.

Ecuador and Paraguay follow with 13 points apiece, with Ecuadorians fifth on goal difference.

The top six teams secure automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup. The seventh-place team, currently Bolivia, will play in an international playoff for a spot in the tournament.

Two more rounds will be played in November.

Messi’s first goal came after a mistake by a Boivian defender, who missed a pass and allowed Messi to run freely and finish unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra. Messi assisted on Lautaro Martínez’s 43rd-minute goal and provided a decisive pass for Julián Álvarez’s goal in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Thiago Almada scored in the 69th minute off a low cross by Nahuel Molina before Messi had great finishing touches from the edge of the area.

“We enjoyed this, we are happy to be here playing in Argentina,” said Messi, who once again refused to say whether he will play in the next World Cup in 2026. “This could be one of the last (matches in front of the Argentinian crowd).”

Bolivia, which is seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, remains in contention with 12 points. / AP