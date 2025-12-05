Messi wants perfect finale for Busquets, Alba

FORT LAUDERDALE — Lionel Messi said he hopes Inter Miami can give Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba the farewell they deserve when the two play the final match of their careers in the MLS Cup title game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The longtime Barcelona stars — Busquets in midfield and Alba at fullback — will retire after the final at Chase Stadium, ending decorated careers alongside their former teammate.

“It would be very nice for me, for them, for everyone,” Messi told the official MLS website on Thursday (Friday, Dec. 5, PH time). “May they finish their careers with a title and in the best possible way.”

Messi joined Miami in 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain, while Busquets and Alba arrived shortly after leaving Barcelona.

“I think it would be a very positive and beautiful memory for them to retire with one more joy in the great careers they’ve had,” Messi said. “To add another title and say goodbye to the United States in the best way would be something very special.”

Messi said Miami expects a demanding final against a Vancouver squad that eliminated the club from the CONCACAF Champions Cup with two wins last April. The Whitecaps strengthened further with the August arrival of Bayern Munich legend and 2014 World Cup winner Thomas Müller.

“We know what kind of team they are — very consistent all year, finishing among the top sides and competing in all competitions,” Messi said. “It’s going to be a very tough game, and Müller’s addition makes them even stronger. It will be a very special final, and we hope it goes our way.”

He added that Müller’s arrival has drawn significant attention to MLS: “It is very nice that he has come to play here and for the repercussions that brings. It’s good that this final came to be and that we face each other again.”

While Busquets and Alba are set to bow out, Messi has shown no signs of retiring. The 38-year-old Argentina captain expressed enthusiasm about possibly playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, where Argentina will defend the crown it won in Qatar.

Messi said he has seen a growing football culture in North America, which he believes bodes well for the tournament scheduled from June 11 to July 19.

“In recent years there has been important growth in the number of fans who enjoy the game and are passionate about their teams,” he said of MLS.

“Mexico has always had a great league with strong teams in terms of quality and resources, and that will also be very enjoyable.”

He added that fans can expect an impressive World Cup: “People expect something extraordinary because the U.S. is used to hosting big events, and this is the most important event in soccer. I believe they will be up to the task so that everyone can enjoy it.” / XINHUA